Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster

Former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn was almost named the head of the CIA, according to Politico, which cited three people closed to President Donald Trump.

Politico said Cohn had talked to the president about leading the spy agency. Trump reportedly offered the job to Cohn informally, saying he thought he would be a good fit for the role.

Cohn agreed to take it before Trump abruptly changed his mind and offered the role to Gina Haspel after tapping Mike Pompeo to succeed the fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Politico reported. It is not clear why Trump decided to go with Haspel at the last minute, the report said.

Cohn — the former No. 2 at Goldman Sachs — resigned as NEC director earlier this month over disagreements with Trump on the implementation of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump's White House has featured many alumni of Goldman Sachs, but most have now departed. Executives at the investment bank have a long history of political involvement for both parties.

Read Politico's full report here.