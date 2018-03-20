Republicans look to unveil spending bill as government lurches toward another shutdown

Congress risks another shutdown as it struggles to nail down spending bill 22 Hours Ago | 00:44

Republicans hope to release the details of a spending bill Tuesday after delays that raised the risk of missing a Friday deadline to fund the government.

Congress aims to pass its $1.3 trillion spending plan by midnight Friday or risk seeing the government's spending authority lapse for the third time this year. But snags in the negotiations, rules in both the House and Senate, and a snowstorm expected to hit Washington on Wednesday all complicate the voting timeline.

Negotiations on the legislation to fund the government through the end of September have slowed, despite Congress reaching a deal earlier this year setting spending levels. Familiar points of contention such as immigration and health care have tripped up the talks.

"We're not there yet," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., told the House GOP conference at a Monday night meeting.

The House has a rule that allows members three days to read a bill before a vote, but lawmakers reportedly waived it in a bid to speed up the process.

The Senate also requires a lengthy debate, but the chamber could move forward more quickly with consent from every senator present.

However, an expedited process in the Senate is not guaranteed. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., held up a vote to avoid a shutdown last month over concerns about busting through budget caps with a $300 billion boost to military and domestic spending over two years. He could do so again this week.

Plenty of variables are still at play, such as disagreements over whether to use the bill to shore up Obamacare markets and whether to fund a $900 million project to build a new rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York City. Funding for increased border enforcement, protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants and President Donald Trump's proposed border wall are also points of contention.

Those provisions are unlikely to go in the final legislation.

The bill faces opposition from the conservative wing of the Republican Party, particularly in the House. The conservative Freedom Caucus, for instance, plans to oppose the bill, according to its chairman, Mark Meadows. On Monday, Meadows had told CNBC that there were "zero" chances of a shutdown.