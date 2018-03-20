Tesla shares drop into bear market territory as Model 3 production worries persist

Tesla shares are sinking into bear market territory as investors worry the company may not hit a key production milestone.

The stock was recently trading at around $310, which is more than 20 percent below its all-time high of $389.61, set in September 2017. To be in a bear market territory, a sign of very negative investor sentiment, the shares would need to close at $311.69 or lower.

The continued concerns over Tesla's Model 3 production ramp are likely a key factor behind the decline, CFRA analyst Efraim Levy told CNBC.

"There is a growing consensus that they are going to miss their Model 3 production forecast for the first quarter," he said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Tesla had initially aimed to hit a target of producing 5,000 Model 3 cars a week by the end of 2017, but has had to repeatedly push that goal into the future. When Telsa reported its fourth-quarter results it said it would hit 2,500 cars per week by the end of the first quarter of 2018 and 5,000 cars per week by the end of the second.

Shareholders will vote Wednesday on whether to approve a new $2.6 billion stock option grant plan for Chairman and CEO Elon Musk. Some major shareholders support the plan, but investment advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services both recommend shareholders reject the proposal.