Although the calendar may say Tuesday is the first day of spring, the weather won't cooperate across a large chunk of the country.

A slow-moving winter storm is forecast to sock portions of the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with a dreary mix of snow and rain Tuesday, which will persist and potentially intensify Wednesday.

Snow could fall all the way from eastern Tennessee to northern Maine over the two days. Some of the heaviest snow should accumulate along the Mason-Dixon Line, which separates Maryland from Pennsylvania.

Heavy snow is most likely in the Appalachians and areas to the north and west of the Washington and Baltimore metro areas, the Weather Channel said.

Though not expected to be a powerhouse storm or a full-fledged blizzard, the storm could strengthen into the fourth nor'easter of the month in New England.

Airline delays are likely because of de-icing operations, poor visibility and a low cloud ceiling, AccuWeather said.

The vernal (aka spring) equinox, which marks the moment that astronomical spring begins, is 12:15 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meteorologists, who define the seasons differently, said spring began on March 1.

Spring will also come in with an unwelcome bang in the South, as severe storms and a few tornadoes could rattle portions of southern Georgia and much of Florida, the Storm Prediction Center said.

The West will also see its share of crummy weather on spring's first day: Coastal rain and higher-elevation snow will spread across the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

By Tuesday night, heavy rain will begin over portions of California, potentially leading to flash flooding and mudslides. In the Los Angeles area, up to 6 inches of rain is forecast in the foothills and 2 to 4 inches for coastal areas, the weather service warned, calling it "the largest storm of the season with major concern for recent burn areas."