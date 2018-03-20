US stocks set for a negative open ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday morning after U.S. equities pulled back in the previous session, led by a sell-off of Facebook shares.

Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday after reports that an analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, collected data from 50 million profiles without the users' permission. The firm worked with the tech giant on campaign ads for President Donald Trump. Policymakers have raised concerns over Facebook's data usage, raising fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry.

Investors will also track developments on trade, as the EU's trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom heads to Washington Tuesday in an attempt to get European countries excludes from metal tariffs.

Meanwhile, European equities traded higher on earnings, while Asia closed mixed. Money managers in the Asian region are worried that President Trump will move ahead with further tariffs on China, once an investigation into intellectual property rights is released later this month by the U.S. trade department.

In the meantime, markets will also monitor the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve. Policymakers start their two-day meeting Tuesday — the first to be headed up by the newly appointed Chair Jerome Powell. The expectations are that the central bank will increase interest rates. But investors will also look for clues as to how many rate rises the Fed could announce this year.

In terms of economic data, the March Philadelphia Fed manufacturing numbers will be out at 830 ET time.

The earnings front is thin with FedEx and Steelcase reporting after the bell.

On the auctions front, there will be 4-week bills totaling $6 billion to be sold Tuesday.