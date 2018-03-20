Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: Judge Trump on his results not what you think might happen

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday urged Donald Trump "naysayers" to judge the president on what he actually accomplishes, not on what they think might happen.

"Don't judge President Trump by your theory about what [you think] might be his results," Ross said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Judge our trade policy by its results."

Earlier this month, Trump announced new tariffs on aluminum and steel, sparking fears of a possible trade war and sending the stock market into a tailspin.

The Commerce Department recommended imposing tariffs or quotas on foreign producers of steel and aluminum last month in the interest of national security. Ross said at the time that steel is important to U.S. national security and that current import flows are adversely affecting the steel industry.

On Monday, Ross met with German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier about trade.

The two released a statement saying, "We had a very constructive preliminary exchange on all relevant matters in our economic relationships with an eye toward relaxing trade tensions. We anticipate further discussions over the next few days."

