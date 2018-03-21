Bank of England set to meet with traders anticipating a May rate hike

Most analysts are thus expecting the Bank to give a signal that May is a "live" meeting for a rate hike, however, not all are convinced it is the right move.

Bank of America analysts have warned that the current data have started to surprise negatively with a recent uptick in the unemployment rate, and a tracking GDP number which has slipped to only 0.2 percent versus the Bank's estimate of 0.4 percent for the first quarter.

They add that Carney has backed himself into a corner and a climbdown from what is priced in would be too risky for credibility at this point.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, also points to the slowest rate of imported inflation into the U.K. in 12 months and further headwinds on the consumer in the second half of the year. For that reason his view is that the Bank will only be able to hike once this year in May.

Morgan Stanley is looking further out and expects one hike in May followed by a long pause until May 2019, after which it will hike every quarter after the official Brexit date as wage cost pressures drive homemade inflation.

In any case, the currency reacted positively to this week's announcement of a transition deal and even a "hawkish hold" out of the Committee this Thursday could drive further appreciation in the short term.