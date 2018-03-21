Bank of England set to meet with traders anticipating a May rate hike

The Bank of England's (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet this Thursday and while it is not expected to hike rates or make any changes to the size of its asset purchase program, investors will be looking for clues regarding the timing of its next hike.
Back in February, BOE Governor Mark Carney startled markets by saying that monetary policy will need to be tightened "somewhat earlier" and "by a somewhat greater extent" than the roughly two-and-a-half hikes over three years that were already priced into the market.
The hawkish remarks led to a quick re-pricing of the odds of a hike in May (now priced at a 70 percent probability) as well as causing investors to cement the three full hikes that were priced in until 2020.