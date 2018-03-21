Cramer's lightning round: Watch the technicals with Canada Goose's stock   

Canada Goose Holdings: "I just reiterated [my call on] Goose last week when it dropped to $32. It made no sense after we met the family and talked about the quarter. I think it's good. Now, don't get greedy. This market is heavily influenced by the technicals. If it doesn't take out $38, I think it's going to drop back. But I do think Canada Goose is a good long-term hold."

Dollar Tree: "No, no, no. Dollar General is the right one. Dollar Tree really did miss [on earnings]. They've been distracted by how bad Family Dollar is. They bit off too much to chew."

Honeywell Intl: "We've been telling ActionAlertsPlus.com club members [to] pull the trigger. Honeywell's right. Don't forget, [CEO] Darius Adamczyk is doing some nice moves, getting out value."

Marathon Petroleum Corporation: "That is the best-managed refiner there is and I continue to recommend it. Not walking away."

Zagg: "The guy I really liked there, the CEO, he stepped down. He retired, and that was one of the problems with the company. And the quarter wasn't that great, either. I should've been more negative when I was asked about it last."