    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Watch the technicals with Canada Goose's stock

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Canada Goose Holdings: "I just reiterated [my call on] Goose last week when it dropped to $32. It made no sense after we met the family and talked about the quarter. I think it's good. Now, don't get greedy. This market is heavily influenced by the technicals. If it doesn't take out $38, I think it's going to drop back. But I do think Canada Goose is a good long-term hold."

    Dollar Tree: "No, no, no. Dollar General is the right one. Dollar Tree really did miss [on earnings]. They've been distracted by how bad Family Dollar is. They bit off too much to chew."

    Honeywell Intl: "We've been telling ActionAlertsPlus.com club members [to] pull the trigger. Honeywell's right. Don't forget, [CEO] Darius Adamczyk is doing some nice moves, getting out value."

    Marathon Petroleum Corporation: "That is the best-managed refiner there is and I continue to recommend it. Not walking away."

    Zagg: "The guy I really liked there, the CEO, he stepped down. He retired, and that was one of the problems with the company. And the quarter wasn't that great, either. I should've been more negative when I was asked about it last."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Watch the technicals with Canada Goose's stock
    Cramer's lightning round: Watch the technicals with Canada Goose's stock   

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Honeywell.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOS
    ---
    DLTR
    ---
    HON
    ---
    MPC
    ---
    ZAGG
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...