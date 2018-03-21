    ×

    Tech

    EU reveals a digital tax plan that could penalize Google, Amazon and Facebook

    Lionel Bonaventure | AFP | Getty Images

    Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon faced higher taxes in Europe.

    The European Commission — the executive arm of the European Union (EU) — unveiled plans Wednesday to tax companies where they actually generate business, rather than where they are headquartered.

    The proposed changes to how digital businesses are taxed could substantially increase the amount such firms have to pay in taxes.

    According to data from the European Commission, digital companies pay on average an effective tax rate of 9.5 percent — compared to 23.2 percent for traditional businesses.

    "Our pre-internet rules do not allow our member states to tax digital companies operating in Europe when they have little or no physical presence here," Pierre Moscovici, the EU's commissioner for taxation, said in a statement.

    European efforts to force big companies to pay the correct amount of taxes are not new. Amazon, for example, which is headquartered in Luxembourg but operates across different European companies, was found to benefit from special tax arrangements. Last year, the European Commission ordered Luxembourg to recover 250 million euros ($306.98 million) in "illegal" tax benefits from Amazon.

    According to the new proposed rules, Amazon will stop being taxed in Luxembourg for being headquartered there, but will instead have to pay taxes in every country where consumers are using it.

    A digital firm will be taxed where it fulfills one of the following criteria: its annual revenues in Europe exceed a 7 million euro ($8.6 million) threshold; it has more than 100,000 users in a taxable year; or over 3,000 business contracts for digital services are created between the company and business users in a taxable year.

    The plans from the European Commission also include an interim tax measure which aims to stop countries taking unilateral actions, creating distortions in the European market, until the long-term solution is applied. This temporary measure would tax revenues from selling online advertising space; from digital intermediary activities which allow users to interact with other users; and from the sale of data generated from user-provided information.

    This interim tax would be applied to companies with annual global revenues of over 750 million euros ($920.94 million) and EU revenues of over 50 million euros. This is to ensure that smaller digital companies will not be held back.

    According to the European Commission, if member states implement a digital tax of 3 percent, they could generate about 5 billion euros in revenues per year.

