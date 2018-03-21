    ×

    GOP spending bill to include funding for NYC tunnel, opioids crisis, and border security

    • Congress has not yet reached a final deal on a spending bill to fund the government through September.
    • It has reached agreement on multiple points of contention on issues such as immigration and infrastructure.
    Spending bill negotiations nearly done
    Congress has not reached a final deal yet on a bill to fund the government through September, but Republicans and Democrats have already struck agreement on some major points of contention, a source familiar with the bill told CNBC.

    The plan will not cut funding to women's health care provider Planned Parenthood or pull money from so-called sanctuary cities. It will boost opioid treatment, prevention and research funding by $2.8 billion, put $10 billion more to infrastructure and increase border security funding.

    Congress needs to pass a funding bill by midnight Friday or see the government shut down for the third time this year. Leaders have not yet posted a spending plan, and House and Senate rules could slow the process even as lawmakers are expected to work through a snowstorm Wednesday.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are set to meet at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in Ryan's office, a Democratic aide who declined to be named told CNBC.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

