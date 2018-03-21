Forget golfing in Florida or traveling abroad, more and more workers are feeling left out of the American retirement dream.

Of the 74 million baby boomers out there, about 10,000 hit retirement age every day, yet nearly 3 in 4 plan to work beyond traditional retirement age on at least a part-time basis, according to a Gallup poll.

Whether they haven't sufficiently saved or their portfolio took a hit, two-thirds said having enough money is a top concern, according to Capital Group's Wisdom of Experience survey.

By contrast, of those who have recently retired, only 27 percent say finances are a top concern, the same report said.

In fact, 76 percent of retired boomers said their financial situation was in line with or better than what they had expected, according to Capital Group.

So what do retirees know that the rest of us don't? Likely it's these four secrets to a secure retirement: