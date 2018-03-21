    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Cosmetics retailer Ulta and these other stocks should top market this year: Jefferies

    Gamers play the video game 'Destiny 2' developed by Bungie Studios and published by Activision during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France.
    Chesnot | Getty Images
    Gamers play the video game 'Destiny 2' developed by Bungie Studios and published by Activision during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France.

    Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beurty was added to a list of stocks Jefferies says should top the market this year.

    It joined Jefferies' updated Franchise Picks List, representing the stocks the firm believes will outperform the broader market over the next 12 months. The list, which has beaten the market since Jefferies started it in 2013, includes a wide variety of companies of various sizes from several industries.

    Jefferies removed air and ventilation company Ingersoll-Rand from the list, which it updates periodically.

    "Stocks are added to the Franchise Pick list in conjunction with pieces of research containing differentiated analysis, and/or opportunistically when stock moves create compelling entry points," the analysts said in a note.

    Here are three of the companies Jefferies sees as high-conviction buys.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ATVI
    ---
    CVX
    ---
    ULTA
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...