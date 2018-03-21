JP Morgan's CEO to discuss the future of work

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

J. P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled to take the stage later Wednesday at an event sponsored by Axios where he and others will discuss the "future of work."

The event is taking place at Howard University in Washington, and includes MSNBC hosts Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi, AOL co-founder Steve Case and comedian Baratunde Thurston.

On Wednesday, Dimon announced the bank was investing $1 million in two programs for high-growth startups founded by women of color, one of them also supported by the Case Foundation.

In January, Dimon announced plans for J. P. Morgan to spend $20 billion over five years to raise hourly pay for a portion of its workforce, add jobs and open 400 branches in new U.S. locations.

The bank said tax breaks, reduced regulation and an improved business climate have made it possible to make these changes, which also include adding 4,000 jobs and increasing its charitable giving.