Major appliance company unveils fridge made using renewable bioplastics

Global appliance business Electrolux has developed and built a refrigerator that uses bioplastics.

All visible plastic parts of the prototype are made from bioplastics derived from renewable sources and are recyclable, the business said earlier this week.



The concept fridge has been in development for several years. Unlike oil based plastics, bioplastics such as the ones used in the new fridge come from renewable sources including corn or sugarcane. The carbon footprint of the bioplastic in the refrigerator is over 80 percent lower compared to conventional plastics currently in use. Biopolymer supplier NatureWorks provided the material used in the fridge.



Electrolux's Chief Operations Officer Jan Brockmann said the company's ambition was to "develop even more innovative, sustainable home appliances that we might see on the market in the future."



The bioplastic fridge is still in development and there is no set timeframe for when it will go to market, the firm said.



"Sustainability is part of the Electrolux business strategy and we are dedicated to innovate for more sustainable products and to reduce our carbon footprint," Henrik Sundstrom, vice president, sustainability at Electrolux, said. "This prototype is unique and helps us deliver on our purpose to shape living for the better."



At the beginning of March, toy manufacturer Lego announced it would make some of its pieces, including leaves, bushes and trees, from sustainable, plant-based plastic. The material will be sourced from sugarcane and production of the pieces, or "elements," has already started. They will be launched this year.