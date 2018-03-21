Former England soccer star Michael Owen is invested in celebrity cryptocurrencies

Once known for his goal-scoring prowess on the soccer pitch as a star for his country and in clubs such as Liverpool and Real Madrid, former England international player Michael Owen is now moving into the world of cryptocurrency.

Speaking with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, Owen discussed the reasons behind his investment in Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX), which bills itself as "the world's first celebrity cryptocurrency exchange."

"The career of a sportsman is quite short" and there remains a life to live after retirement, Owen said. Having retired from the world of professional sports at the age of 33, Owen, now 38, has been venturing into the business world since then.

Despite the risks in cryptocurrencies, Owen said he sees the technology as a good platform for celebrities like himself to interact directly with fans.