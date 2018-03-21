Neo-Nazi Arthur Jones wins Republican nomination for Illinois congressional seat

Neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier Arthur Jones has won the Republican nomination for one of Illinois' congressional seats.

Jones, a self-described former leader of the American Nazi Party, nabbed the nomination by running as the sole candidate in the GOP primary for the Third District on Tuesday.

Jones, 70, will try to unseat the incumbent, Rep. Dan Lipinski, who narrowly edged challenger Marie Newman in the Democratic primary.

The 51-year-old Lipinski will be a strong favorite to retain the suburban Chicago seat, which he has held since 2005, and which his father previously held.

The state Republican Party has said it wants nothing to do with Jones, who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the district after five prior failed attempts to win the nomination.

"Even if only myself and my wife voted for me, I'd win the primary because the Republican Party screwed up big time," Jones told the New York Times in an interview.

The party, which was not able to find anyone to run against Jones in the primary, now has said it will try to get an independent to run in the race.

The state party's chairman Tim Schneider said in a statement, "Arthur Jones is not a real Republican — he is a Nazi whose disgusting, bigoted views have no place in our nation's discourse."