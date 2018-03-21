Singapore wins sixth consecutive title of 'world's best airport'

Singapore's Changi Airport has been named "world's best airport" for the sixth consecutive year — as regional rival Hong Kong came in fourth place.

The 2018 iteration of the annual World Airport Awards from research group Skytrax was based on 13.73 million survey questionnaires across more than 500 airports worldwide, taking place from August 2017 to February 2018, the firm said.

"To be voted the World's Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year is fabulous achievement for Changi Airport, and this award yet again demonstrates the airport's popularity with international air travellers," Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said in a statement accompanying the rankings.

This is the ninth time the Singapore airport has won the top international title since 2000. The airport was also named the best for leisure amenities.

"Changi Airport is very focussed on making the airport experience comfortable and convenient, and continues to innovate with new product and services features," Plaisted added in the statement.

Last year's second-placed Haneda International Airport in Tokyo dropped a rank, swapping positions with Seoul's Incheon International Airport. Hong Kong moved up a spot to fourth, while Munich Airport dropped two spots to sixth. Doha's Hamad International Airport rounded out 2018's top five.

SkyTrax describes the annual survey as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry. It maintains that it's independent of any airport control or input and undertakes a private survey assessing customer service and facilities.