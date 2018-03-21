Major Asian telco partners with U.S.-headquartered Twilio to accelerate internet of things adoption

Asian telco Singtel will collaborate with cloud communications platform Twilio to speed up the adoption of internet of things solutions in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region, it was announced Wednesday.

The two businesses hope to develop a platform that will make the internet of things more accessible to developers.



Singtel said the partnership would leverage its internet of things (IoT) network in Singapore as well as Twilio's programmable wireless product. This would allow developers to manage their connected device's cellular connectivity over a range of application programming interfaces, or APIs.



"This partnership with Twilio will create a one-stop shop to accelerate the adoption of IoT solutions and help enterprises create exciting new products and services," Singtel's Head of IoT Diomedes Kastanis said in a statement.



A communications powerhouse, the Singapore-based Singtel Group employs over 23,000 people globally and has more than 685 million mobile customers worldwide.



The business said it had been exploring a number of IoT use cases with both local and overseas companies. These had focused on a number of applications, from waste management to monitoring medicine consumption.

