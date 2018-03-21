Tempe police release video of deadly Uber accident

Police in Tempe, Arizona released the footage of a deadly accident on March 18 involving an autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian.
The vehicle was operated by Uber, and the video shows the vehicle operator apparently looking down in the moments before the collision.
Here's the video from the Tempe police:
@TempePolice: Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating
the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available.
Tempe police said they responded to the scene of the accident at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, and the 49-year-old victim died after being transported to a local hospital.
"Our hearts go out to the victim's family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident," Uber said in a statement.
Uber said earlier this week that it would temporarily halt self-driving car tests in all locations after the deadly accident — what is likely the first pedestrian fatality caused by a self-driving car.
A year ago, Uber suspended the same program after a different Arizona crash which did not result in any serious injuries.
—CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan and Deirdre Bosa contributed to this report.