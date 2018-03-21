Tempe police release video of deadly Uber accident

Police in Tempe, Arizona released the footage of a deadly accident on March 18 involving an autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian.

The vehicle was operated by Uber, and the video shows the vehicle operator apparently looking down in the moments before the collision.

Here's the video from the Tempe police:

Tempe police said they responded to the scene of the accident at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, and the 49-year-old victim died after being transported to a local hospital.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident," Uber said in a statement.

Uber said earlier this week that it would temporarily halt self-driving car tests in all locations after the deadly accident — what is likely the first pedestrian fatality caused by a self-driving car.

A year ago, Uber suspended the same program after a different Arizona crash which did not result in any serious injuries.

—CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan and Deirdre Bosa contributed to this report.