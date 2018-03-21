The new CEO of NetJets Europe said Tuesday that he plans to follow a very clear mantra from ultimate owner Warren Buffett.

NetJets offers fractional jet ownership and pay-by-the-hour travel to executives who either cannot afford to or don't see the value in buying a private jet outright.

After three years as a customer, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway firm bought NetJets in 1998. In 2012, Buffett doubled down with an $18 billion investment allowing the company to buy new jets.

Pacifico was appointed as CEO of NetJets' European arm after spells at Prada, Luxottica and ENI.

He told CNBC that his mission was clear. "Since the beginning, Warren Buffett said 'OK, it is a very capital intensive industry. The important thing is to invest and reinvest in safety and service.'"

"Buffet used to say, 'Price is what you pay, value is what you get.' So for us, this is a mantra," Pacifico added.