Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nike, Micron, KB Homes & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nike stock rose about 5 percent post-market after an impressive earnings report. The footwear and apparel manufacturer announced earnings per share that beat estimates by 15 cents and revenues that beat estimates by $130 million.

Micron shares plunged 7 percent before paring losses after the market closed. The semiconductor company reported its earnings post-market, beating Wall Street estimates on top and bottom lines. Micron shares have surged nearly 50 percent since January and over 130 percent over the past 12 months.

KB Home stock rose 1 percent before paring its gains in extended trading. The Detroit-based homebuilding company released its earnings report. Revenues missed analyst expectations by $2 million.

Shares of Cintas gained nearly 3 percent after the bell. The specialized business service provider reported earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

HealthEquity shares fell more than 1 percent after hours, following CFO Darcy Mott's sale of 9,500 shares on Thursday afternoon. Shortly after Mott's sale, Vice President Dreier Ashley sold 71,157 shares.