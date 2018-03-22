Cramer's lightning round: Marijuana stock GW Pharmaceuticals is too hot to buy   

GW Pharmaceuticals: "This is cannabinoid. Cannabis is very hot as a concept to invest in. I think the stock's had too big a run. I'm not recommending it anymore. It got up, we liked it a lot lower, that's all I have to say."

American Electric Power Co.: "Look, it yields under 4 [percent] now. I would buy more if it went above 4, which, of course, does mean therefore that the stock is going lower. That's where I would buy it."

Applied Materials, Inc.: "We spoke to [CEO] Gary Dickerson last week. We spoke to [Lam Research CEO] Martin Anstice the week before. Business is great. Micron reported a good number, not good enough for some. But I've got to tell you, Applied Materials is in the bullpen. Club members know this, ActionAlerts. We were trying to pull the trigger when it was in the mid-$50s. We may do so again, particularly with Dropbox so oversubscribed tonight."

EPR Properties: "Man, they missed the quarter and you can't miss the quarter in this environment. And it yields 7.7 percent, but when you miss the quarter with a real estate investment trust, it's very hard to find a footing. I need to see another quarter that's better before I recommend it."

Fifth Third Bancorp: "You can hold that. Fifth Third is a very, very good bank. I don't think rates are going to continue to go down as they did today. I'm not troubled. I also like [Huntington Bancshares], I think HBAN's good, and I like First Horizon. That's a three-fer."

LongFin Corp.: "It's up a lot because as rates go higher, it makes more money. I don't want to buy it up here. I'd rather buy a regional bank or a major that I write about for ActionAlerts."