Italy's political stalemate could continue for months, but markets don't care

Italy's parliament is convening for a vote on Friday that could pave the way for negotiations between rival parties to form a coalition government. But, as ever with Italian politics, there are plenty of obstacles to overcome.

The vote is aimed at electing speakers to both the upper and lower houses of parliament, the Senate and Chamber of Deputies respectively.

Italy's most popular single party — the Five Star Movement (M5S) — and the most popular coalition of center-right parties, including Lega and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, have discussed the possibility of each appointing a speaker of their choosing to one of the houses, although there are already disputes over this.

"The situation is evolving now and I hope that in the end an agreement will be found because it's absolutely necessary to move ahead... with negotiations for a new government," Franco Frattini, former foreign minister and president of the Italian Society for International Organization (SIOI) told CNBC on Thursday.