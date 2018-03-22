Leading indicators up 0.6% in February, vs. expectations for 0.4% gain

A composite index of leading economic indicators was expected to rise for the fourth straight month in February.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which measures 10 key metrics of economic movement, was forecast to rise 0.4 percent in February by a survey of Reuters economists.

The measure jumped 1 percent to 108.1 in January, which followed a gain of 0.6 percent in December.

The index is used to forecast global economic trends and take a pulse on the U.S. economy. The Conference Board, a business research association, determines a composite value based on 10 key metrics, including manufacturers' new orders, stock prices and average weekly unemployment claims, to create the composite value.

