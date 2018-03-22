Market breaking down again: Half of the S&P 500 in correction territory

The U.S. stock market is under pressure once again, with more than half the S&P 500 falling into correction territory.

More than 275 components in the broad index were down at least 10 percent from their 52-week highs as of 11:04 a.m. ET. Of those companies, 84 were in bear-market territory, or down at least 20 percent from their one-year high.

General Electric is the stock farthest from its 52-week high, trading more than 55 percent below that level. Newell Brands, Baker Hughes and Mattel also traded more than 50 percent below their highs. Other stocks in correction territory include Google parent Alphabet, Pepsico and Harley-Davidson.

The U.S. stock market came under pressure Thursday as a combination of trouble in the technology sector and concerns about a potential trade war rattled investors. Facebook shares added to this week's losses on Thursday, falling more than 1 percent. Meanwhile, investors awaited a White House announcement on Chinese tariffs.

The S&P 500 itself, which fell briefly into correction territory last month before recovering, is down 6.9 percent from its record high set earlier this year.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 stocks in correction territory: