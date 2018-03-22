Trump fundraises off the Russia probe

On the rare occasion that a Trump campaign email mentioned the Russia probe, it was only to label the probe a "witch hunt," or a "phony" narrative -- a far cry from the suggestion Thursday that Mueller could remove the president from office by overturning the results of the 2016 election, and essentially orchestrate a coup.

The more aggressive tone of Trump's latest fundraising email coincided with a similar shift that is reportedly underway among the president's legal team, towards a more combative approach to the Mueller probe.

On Thursday, John Dowd, Trump's personal attorney and his lead lawyer on the Russia inquiry, resigned. This was just days after Trump hired Joseph diGenova, a lawyer and cable news commentator who has repeatedly claimed that the special counsel's investigation is part of a vast government conspiracy against the president.

This idea that there are somehow two governments, one led by Trump, and another one plotting against Trump, was also evident in the Trump campaign email, which accused the Washington establishment of "using our government as a weapon" to overturn Trump's election.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a perpetual boogey-man for the GOP, was singled out in the email and accused of, "using the Russia witch hunt as a political ploy to RAISE MONEY from her supporters." Which is, incidentally, the same thing that the Trump campaign was doing.

