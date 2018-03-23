The 2018 Volvo XC60 Inscription is one of the best luxury SUVs on the market

This is the first midsize Volvo to get a top-to-bottom redo under the company's new ownership. The 90-series cars got gussied up first, with the XC90 leading the charge, but now the new and improved Volvo look is being applied to the the mass market models.

It's important Volvo gets this one right. Even the tired, outdated XC60 of last year outsold the S90, XC90 and every other Volvo model in the lineup. Consumers want midsize SUVs.

The basics are all nailed.

The XC60's styling is fantastic, carrying over the brand's signature "Thor's Hammer" headlights but taking a different, more angled approach out back. Even in white, the car has a visual presence that rivals such as BMW and Mercedes lack.

Better still is the interior, where Volvo has once again did bang-up job. Unpolished, lovely driftwood inlays and supple brown leathers work well with the brushed metal accents. Physical controls sit below the slick touch screen command center, with another LCD sitting in the gauge cluster for more information.