Cadillac is reinventing its entire lineup after years of losing US market share

The Cadillac Escalade, a full-size luxury sport utility vehicle, sparked a renaissance for Cadillac a decade ago. Today, rivals print money from a boom in SUV and truck sales, while General Motors' high-end brand is left mostly on the sidelines

Cadillac dealer Will Churchill of Frank Kent Cadillac in Fort Worth, Texas, said the situation is tough to witness.

"We have four cars in the fastest-shrinking segment in the industry, and only two in the fastest growing," Churchill told CNBC. "It is amazing we are selling as well as we are."

"It is highly frustrating when all your luxury competitors are doing big things," he said. "The SUVs we have are selling well, we just don't have enough of them."

Churchill knows Cadillac SUVs will sell. He saw it happen with the Escalade, which went into production in the late 1990s. In fact, that vehicle was crucial to Cadillac's success at that time.

"Without the Escalade, I don't know where we would be as a brand," he said.

But, finally, plans are taking shape. In late March, Cadillac will unveil a new, much-hyped luxury crossover called the XT4, marking the start of an extensive and long-awaited reinvention of Cadillac's global vehicle portfolio.