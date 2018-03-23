'Great Pacific Garbage Patch' has grown to twice the size of Texas, study finds

The world's largest collection of ocean trash is growing much faster than previously thought — and is now twice the size of Texas.

According to a scientific estimate, almost 80,000 metric tons of plastic has built up in an area often referred to as the "Great Pacific Garbage Patch." That figure is up to 16 times higher than previously reported, researchers said.

The massive pile of swirling trash, located between California and Hawaii, was found to have had the highest concentration of plastic ever recorded in one area.