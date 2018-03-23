Trump replaced 3 top advisors this month. Here's how his new hires compare to their predecessors

President Donald Trump's massive staff shakeup in March ushered in a new chapter for his presidency — one that could bring seismic changes to America's economic and foreign policy.

In less than four weeks, the Trump administration saw the replacements, either through resignation or removal, of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

Trump characterized the tumultuous period for White House job security as being part of a larger plan. "We're getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want," Trump said after Tillerson was fired March 13.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked what the new staff changes could mean for Trump's second year in office.

While each of the erstwhile officials brought unique skill sets and worldviews to the Trump administration, all three appointments chafed against Trump's views and personality in distinct ways.

The new recruits diverge from their predecessors on ideology, experience and style. Here's how: