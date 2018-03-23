How to surf the web anonymously and keep Chrome from tracking you

First, you'll want to use a VPN. We recently published a guide on how to install and use one. A VPN, or virtual private network, allows you to connect to the internet in a more secure manner and helps to prevent from others on the same network from seeing what you're doing.

You can think of it like surfing the web through a steel tube, where your data is much harder to see and collect. It's particularly important to use a VPN when you're surfing from a public Wi-Fi network, such as those in coffee shops or hotels.

I recommend and pay for PIA, better known as "Private Internet Access" but there are plenty of options out there.