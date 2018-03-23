How to surf the web anonymously and keep Chrome from tracking you

Chrome, and most other browsers, have a feature built-in called "Incognito mode."
This prevents a browser from saving any data from the websites you visit, including cookies, history, or the data you might enter into a web form (such as a credit card number, your address, name, or anything else.) Incognito mode doesn't mean you can't be tracked by people who might be snooping on you. That's why you'll first want to start with step one, setting up a VPN. Also, keep in mind that if you're using a school or employer VPN, instead of your own, administrators can still see what you're doing.
To use Incognito mode, follow these steps:
- Click the three dots on the top-right of your browser.
- Choose "New Incognito window."
- Begin browsing.
- To exit Incognito mode, close the open window.