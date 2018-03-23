We won't seriously consider an IPO over the next few years: Petronas Lubricants chief

An initial public offering could help meet ambitious future goals, but as of today Petronas Lubricants International is generating enough funds organically, the company's CEO told CNBC on Friday.
"In the last few years, we've been growing at about five times the market rate," Giuseppe D'Arrigo, the managing director and group CEO of the automotive and industrial lubricant product manufacturer said, adding that the company has already a top-10 multinational lubricant company.
The company is aiming to go further and secure its position as a top-five competitor in the industry through ambitious strategies such as investing in technology and entering new markets. Both of which would require huge funding.