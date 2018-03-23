Pivotal Software files for IPO

Pivotal Software — which counts Dell as its majority stockholder — revealed a prospectus on Friday with its plans to go public.

The company helps software developers streamline the process of modernizing apps for the cloud, helped by its relationships with both Dell and VMware, which is also majority-owned by Dell. Pivotal makes money from subscriptions and services.

- Net loss: $163.5 million in the latest fiscal year, narrower than the loss of $232.9 million in the prior year

- Revenue: $509.4 million in the latest fiscal year, up from $416.3 million in the year prior.

- Headcount: 2,518

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are among the underwriters of the IPO. The prospectus comes on the opening day of Dropbox, another cloud technology IPO, which opened 40 percent higher on Friday morning.

The full prospectus is here.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

What are technology stocks doing? Track the sector here.

- CNBC's Leslie Picker contributed to this report.