The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery

SRI International is developing a robot that can be used to dismantle bombs or perform surgery with a little help from virtual reality headsets.

The non-profit research and development group in Silicon Valley previously created Apple's Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in its da Vinci systems.

Dubbed the Taurus, SRI's new robot is remotely operated using a consumer VR headset and controller.

The Taurus' arms are affixed with plier-like pincers that can pick up and manipulate various tools like a scalpel, sutures or a screwdriver. The robot also has cameras between the two arms, giving it a vaguely spider-like appearance.