Stock market volatility could kill this risky Social Security strategy

A prolonged bull market has prompted some retirees to rely on one Social Security strategy: Claim benefits early and invest the money.

But use that strategy at your own risk.

Though most prognosticators do not think recent volatility signals an end to the nine-year bull market, the wild swings are likely here to stay.

And a full-on downturn is always a possibility.

"I don't know when or how large it will be, but there's always going to be a bear market and correction in the future," said Aaron E. Graham, a financial planner at Abacus Planning Group in Columbia, South Carolina.