Trump urged to push ahead with trillion-dollar infrastructure plans by global finance execs

A major new spending plan for buildings, roads and power supplies should be the number one priority for the U.S. administration this year, according to a new CNBC survey of global finance chiefs.

The chief financial officers (CFO) from some of the world's largest companies told CNBC that President Donald Trump should move ahead with his plans to shore up infrastructure across the country.

The massive infrastructure plan, which could total $1.5 trillion according to Trump's State of the Union speech this year, is currently stuck at the U.S. Congress stage as lawmakers cannot agree over the level of spending as well as over the streamlining of environmental regulations. Media reports suggest that the president will hit the road this spring to gather public support for his plans.