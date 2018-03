The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4.5 trillion in market capitalization across a wide variety of sectors.

The survey was conducted after President Donald Trump signed a pair of proclamations that impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, but before the announcement on Thursday that the United States will seek trade penalties of up to $60 billion against China for intellectual property theft.

CFOs voiced strong opposition to metals tariffs, especially in the broader context: potential retaliatory moves taken by other countries. "The impact direct from steel/aluminum tariffs would be negligible," said one CFO respondent. "The indirect impact from retaliation could be significant."

Almost two-thirds of respondents (65.8 percent) say the tariffs will have a negative impact on their companies, and even more (86.9 percent) say they will have a negative impact on both the U.S. and Chinese economies.