Iranians cyber-attacked college professors, government agencies and companies: Justice Department

The activity, which had allegedly been conducted since 2013, could cost universities $3.4 billion.

Download the indictment here

"That type of criminal activity does not just cause economic harm," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday. "It also threatens our national security. Identifying and prosecuting computer hackers is a priority for the Department of Justice."

The nine defendants were allegedly affiliated with the so-called Mabna Institute and acted at the behest of one of Iran's intelligence gathering entities.

They also allegedly targeted and compromised at least 36 U.S.-based private companies, and at least 11 such companies based in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

And the indictment counts at least five government agencies, including the Labor Department, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the United Nations, among the victims of the hacking campaign.

None of the individuals have yet been arrested, and the DOJ now describes them as "fugitives from justice."