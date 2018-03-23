    ×

    Politics

    Iranians cyber-attacked college professors, government agencies and companies: Justice Department

    • Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was set to announce new indictments on Iranians allegedly backed by their government in a large-scale data breach.
    • The Iranians stole proprietary data and research from U.S. universities, the DOJ says.
    • The data breach could cost universities billions of dollars, the DOJ says.
    Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein
    Justice Department announces major cyber-crime enforcement   

    Nine Iranians were charged Friday by the Justice Department over a wide-ranging scheme to hack and steal electronic data from universities, private corporations and U.S. government entities to benefit the government of Iran.

    The Iranians were indicted on seven counts surrounding an alleged long-term and large-scale hacking campaign, with charges including identity theft and "conspiracy to commit computer intrusions."

    The individuals allegedly accessed the computer systems of U.S. universities through duplicitous electronic contacts, a scheme known as phishing. They targeted more than 100,000 professor email accounts at 144 American universities through the spearphishing campaign, the indictment said.

    The activity, which had allegedly been conducted since 2013, could cost universities $3.4 billion.

    Download the indictment here

    "That type of criminal activity does not just cause economic harm," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday. "It also threatens our national security. Identifying and prosecuting computer hackers is a priority for the Department of Justice."

    The nine defendants were allegedly affiliated with the so-called Mabna Institute and acted at the behest of one of Iran's intelligence gathering entities.

    They also allegedly targeted and compromised at least 36 U.S.-based private companies, and at least 11 such companies based in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

    And the indictment counts at least five government agencies, including the Labor Department, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the United Nations, among the victims of the hacking campaign.

    None of the individuals have yet been arrested, and the DOJ now describes them as "fugitives from justice."

    Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

    In addition to the hacks on U.S. entities, accounts from 176 universities outside the U.S. were also targeted.

    The data breach also successfully compromised roughly 7,998 accounts or more worldwide. At least approximately 3,768 of them belonged to professors at U.S. universities.

    "Academic institutions are prime targets for foreign cyber criminals. Universities can thrive as marketplaces of ideas and engines of research and development only if their work is protected from theft," Rosenstein said.

    The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued sanctions against the Iranians on Friday.

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments alongside multiple senior officials — including David Bowdich, who succeeded Andrew McCabe as the FBI's acting deputy director following McCabe's firing last week.

    Read the full indictment:

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...