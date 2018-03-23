Iranians cyber-attacked college professors, government agencies and companies: Justice Department

Nine Iranians were charged Friday by the Justice Department over a wide-ranging scheme to hack and steal electronic data from universities, private corporations and U.S. government entities to benefit the government of Iran.
The Iranians were indicted on seven counts surrounding an alleged long-term and large-scale hacking campaign, with charges including identity theft and "conspiracy to commit computer intrusions."
The individuals allegedly accessed the computer systems of U.S. universities through duplicitous electronic contacts, a scheme known as phishing. They targeted more than 100,000 professor email accounts at 144 American universities through the spearphishing campaign, the indictment said.