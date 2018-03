The menu at Barclay Prime in Philadelphia boasts luxurious ingredients you would expect of a high-end steakhouse: wagyu ribeye, foie gras and truffled cheese.

What you might not expect is that those ingredients are used in the restaurant's Philly cheesesteak.

The Barclay Prime Cheesesteak sells for $120 and is the most expensive in America, according to a new episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."