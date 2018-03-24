Tesla has been instructed to "slow down" on car deliveries in Norway this quarter, CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday, in response to woes the company has seen delivering cars.

On Twitter, Musk replied to a report stating that Tesla shipments in the country have been subject to accidents on the roads. The publication, called Electrek, said the car maker has had trouble finding "competent transporters" to deliver batches of cars, something a Tesla representative said the company was working to address.

Citing issues at the local level, and in order to preserve vehicle safety, Musk said he requested that Tesla's unit "slow down" on car deliveries for the quarter.

It was unclear which vehicles would be affected, or by how much production would be reduced. A representative for the company did not immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment.

Tesla is experiencing significant challenges as it tries to move beyond high-end electric vehicles into the mass-market. Its future hinges on efficient, automated production of the Model 3 sedan, which more than 400,000 people have already reserved, paying $1,000 refundable fees to do so.

Musk said in July 2017 that Tesla would probably be making 20,000 Model 3s per month by December. The company then later downgraded those expectations. It currently says it will make 2,500 per week by the end of this month and 5,000 per week by the end of June.

--CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.