Brookfield Property Partners announced Monday that it has reached a deal to buy mall operator GGP for $23.50 per share in cash.

Brookfield already owns about a third of GGP, one of the largest mall operators in the U.S.

Shares of GGP jumped 5 percent in after-hours trade following the news, while Brookfield shares ticked lower.

In December, GGP had rejected a $14.8 billion buyout offer from Brookfield, its largest shareholder.

