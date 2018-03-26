Goldman Sachs is expecting gold to "outperform" over the coming months.



For the first time in more than five years, commodity analysts at the U.S. investment bank are bullish on yellow metal prices. Goldman's analysts said signs of an uptick in inflation and the "increased risk" of a stock market correction should both prove to be price supportive for bullion.



"Our commodities team believes that the dislocation between the gold prices and U.S. rates is here to say," Goldman Sachs analysts, led by Eugene King, said in a research note published Monday.



"Based on empirical data for the past six tightening cycles, gold has outperformed post rate hikes four times," the analysts added.