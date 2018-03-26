Here’s why the ultra-rich splash out on private jet travel

Keeping a private plane on hand is a costly business that even the mega wealthy may not indulge in.

According to new research, the cost of owning and maintaining a private jet is so great that the estimated mean average wealth of such a person is calculated at around $1.5 billion. Much less than that and the numbers simply don't stack up.

For example, a long-range Falcon 2000DX is estimated to cost around $40 million, and that's only the upfront purchase price. This has led to the rise of alternative models such as a membership program, fractional ownership or buying by the hour.