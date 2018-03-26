Lowe's CEO Robert Niblock to retire; shares jump 5 percent

Lowe's announced Monday that CEO Robert Niblock will retire from the home improvement retailer as soon as the company is able to find a successor.

Its shares jumped more than 5 percent in premarket trading following the announcement.

Lowe's said its board of directors has started searching for a new CEO, and Niblock will stay in his current role as chairman, president and CEO of the company in the interim.

"After a 25-year career at Lowe's, including 13 years as chairman and CEO, I am confident that it is the right time to transition the company to its next generation of leadership," Niblock said in a statement.

