    Retail

    Lowe's CEO Robert Niblock to retire; shares jump 5 percent

    Robert Niblock, chief executive officer for Lowes
    David Becker | Getty Images
    Lowe's announced Monday that CEO Robert Niblock will retire from the home improvement retailer as soon as the company is able to find a successor.

    Its shares jumped more than 5 percent in premarket trading following the announcement.

    Lowe's said its board of directors has started searching for a new CEO, and Niblock will stay in his current role as chairman, president and CEO of the company in the interim.

    "After a 25-year career at Lowe's, including 13 years as chairman and CEO, I am confident that it is the right time to transition the company to its next generation of leadership," Niblock said in a statement.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.