Stock market rebound is so far passing a very important test, but it's not all clear yet

Stocks are retesting February's lows, and there are signs the worst could be over from a technical standpoint.

The S&P 500 plunged to its 200-day moving average Friday, a level that traders were watching as a key level of support. On Monday, the market rebounded on easing trade-war fears and the S&P 500 bounced sharply above it, as it surged back above 2,600.

But it will be key to see if the S&P 500 holds above the 200-day moving average, which is now at 2,586. The S&P, in late-morning trade, was off its highs but still up about 0.9 percent. The 200-day is a widely watched indicator, used to follow price trends. It simply represents the average closing price over the past 200 trading days.

"We're not making a call on what's going to happen over the coming days, but in general the uptrend is still intact based on that rising 200-day," said Ari Wald, technical analyst at Oppenheimer. "This is where you would expect to see a bounce. We need to see if trading action confirms it. ... Step 1 is let's see if these gains last into the close."

On Friday, the index hit the 200-day, then at 2,585, and closed just slightly above it, raising the tension level for traders who had to wait all weekend to see how the index would behave once it touched the average.

This is the second time that the S&P 500 tested the 200-day in the sell-off that began in late January. The S&P 500 bounced off its 200-day moving average on Feb. 12, after hitting lows on Feb. 9.