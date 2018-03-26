You're probably using the wrong credit card. Here's how to fix that

If you haven't recently checked to see whether the credit card you're using is the right one for you, you could be leaving money on the table.

A new survey from CreditCards.com found that 12 percent of credit card users, or 20 million individuals, have not switched cards in 10 or more years, while 28 percent, or 49 million, have always used the same card.

"That's an awful lot of people who are missing out on an opportunity to get some rewards and missing an opportunity to make a real impact on their budget," said Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

Cutting down on any credit card debt is especially important this year because the Federal Reserve is expected to steadily raise rates, Schulz said. That means you will be paying more interest on any outstanding balances.