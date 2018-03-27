Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Lululemon Athletica stock surged more than 6 percent post-market after the athleisure retailer reported impressive fourth-quarter earnings. Earnings per share beat Wall Street estimates by 6 cents and revenues beat by 17 million. Same-store and direct-to-consumer sales both exceeded expectations and guidance for the upcoming quarter is strong.

Shares of RH (formerly known as Restoration Hardware) soared more than 13 percent after hours. The upscale home goods brand reported mixed earnings on Tuesday afternoon, beating estimates on EPS but missing on revenues. Guidance for the upcoming quarter is mixed, but guidance for the upcoming fiscal year is strong.

Sonic stock plunged nearly 5 percent after the bell. The drive-in fast-food restaurant chain reported EPS that exceeded expectations but disappointed Wall Street with lower-than-expected revenues. Same-store sales fell nearly 3 percent in the company's second quarter. The CEO attributed the decline in same-store sales to bad weather and aggressive competitor discounts.

Shares of Nike popped 2 percent after hours before paring gains. NFL team owners approved an eight-year extension of Nike's on-field apparel rights on Tuesday afternoon. Nike's Jordan brand is now able to gain footwear exposure on NFL fields and the athletic apparel retailer will continue to support NFL initiatives.

Shoe Carnival shares plummeted as much as 10 percent in the extended session after the footwear retailer announced its earnings. The company's shares later pared their losses. EPS were above the consensus but revenues missed the mark. Same-store sales also decreased this quarter, with the company expecting same-store sales to remain flat or increase very little in the upcoming fiscal year.