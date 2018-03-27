    ×

    Crown prince is putting together a slew of deals to boost Saudi's tech hopes

    • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's foray to New York has resulted in a slew of tech-related partnerships.
    • Several of the deals involve efforts between Saudi Aramco, the largest energy company in the world, and U.S. companies in technology initiatives.
    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
    A slew of deals have come out of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's foray to New York as part of the 2018 Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum.

    Several of the deals involve Saudi Aramco, the largest energy company in the world, according to multiple memorandums of understanding released during the conference.

    The deals entail:

    • An Aramco-Google partnership focused on national cloud services and other technology opportunities
    • A five year-content-led initiative between ITHRA, or the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, and National Geographic to propel Saudi Arabia as the region's center for creativity and entertainment.
    • A partnership between Aramco and Raytheon to establish national cyber security services.
    • A memorandum between the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and JP Morgan Chase to explore collaboration in industrial financing in the Saudi kingdom.
    • A partnership between Alrushaid and International SOS to provide medical services in the kingdom with a focus on remote area clinics.

    Salman has formulated Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 as a plan to overhaul the economy that includes a greater focus on technology. A network of data centers is expected to provide the main framework for the plan's goals.

    Vision 2030 aims to pave Saudi Arabia's path from an oil-dependent economy to a Middle East hub of international trade and commerce at the crossroads of Asia, Europe and Africa.