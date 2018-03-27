With typical flamboyance, a bow-tie wearing Steve Jobs launched the first Macintosh in January 1984. With Vangelis' "Chariots of Fire" playing in the background, the Apple co-founder showcased a number of the Macintosh's capabilities, from its ability to "talk" to a drawing application that was able to produce sophisticated images.



Jobs had grand ambitions for the product. "Macintosh is targeted at two primary markets. The first is the 25 million 'knowledge workers' who sit behind desks, and particularly those in medium and small-sized businesses. And the second market is the college worker, we think that's the knowledge worker of tomorrow and there are over 11 million college students in America alone."