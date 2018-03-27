Five ways that urban transport can become cleaner and greener

The Colombian city of Medellin opened its Metrocable system in 2004, and other cities, many of them in Latin America, have followed suit. Apart from the fact that a cable car's route is both picturesque and uninterrupted, there are other benefits.

The Bartlett Development Planning Unit, part of University College London, has stated that the "speed and comparatively low cost of construction, and low levels of particulate emissions of aerial cable-cars, are part of their appeal in dense and hilly urban areas."